Located at our leafy Bundoora Campus with travel required to other La Trobe University locations, such as clinical schools, health and community services.

Lecturer classification - a total remuneration package of $115,257 - $136,108 per annum inclusive of 17% superannuation.

Applications from Indigenous Australians only to be considered, this position is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12(1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic).

The School of Nursing and Midwifery presents the opportunity for an experienced academic, Indigenous Australian, who identifies as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander and has a track-record in nurse education and Indigenous health, to join a collegiate, high performing team in a growing School, renowned for excellence in teaching and research.

You will play a leading role, working with academic colleagues to build culturally appropriate and relevant Indigenous content into our curricula, and ensure Indigenous students are well supported, nurtured and connected with community across all aspects of their courses, including placements.

This newly created position will enable you to develop research that has the potential to positively impact learning for Indigenous students and Indigenous nursing and patient care, strengthening existing capabilities of the School of Nursing and Midwifery academics in nurse education.

Your contribution will see the further enhancement of our reputation as a leader in Indigenous nursing and education for both research and curriculum innovation.

As the successful candidate, you will lead and give voice to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people engaging in coursework and research in the field of nursing. Your exceptional leadership, ability to advise others on best practice in Indigenous pedagogy, to design innovative approaches to curriculum design that highlight Indigenous perspectives and Indigenous knowledge across undergraduate and postgraduate subject and course offerings in the School, will see you succeed in this rewarding role.

Please refer to the Position Description for other duties, skills and experience required for this position.

Closing date: 24 April 2022 By 11:55pm

Position Enquiries: Dean, Nursing and Midwifery, Lisa McKenna. Email: L.mckenna@latrobe.edu.au

Recruitment Enquiries: Senior Recruitment Business Partner, Melissa Magaton. Email: m.magaton@latrobe.edu.au

Only candidates with full working rights in Australia may apply for this position.

In order to work onsite in higher education, TAFE, training and adult education settings, the Victorian Government requires workers to provide evidence to their employers that they are fully vaccinated with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine or have a medical exemption evidenced by an authorised medical practitioner. This position will require the incumbent to work onsite.

Please submit an online application ONLY and include the following documents:

Cover letter;

An up to date resume; and

A separate document addressing each essential and desirable bullet point in the Key Selection Criteria which is located in the position description.

